AmpliFi launches Wi-Fi 6 Alien mesh router and meshpoint bundle

AmpliFi launched its first Wi-Fi 6 router last month but was only sold as single units. Now AmpliFi is offering an Alien bundle that includes the primary router with touchscreen and a meshpoint. The new option saves users $60 getting set up with two Aliens.

As we previously covered, AmpliFi Alien offers a compelling package:

2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 5 radios

Increase your network capacity by 4x and boost coverage by 2x, while reducing battery drain in mobile devices

Powered by 8×8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Technology, a single AmpliFi Alien router performs with far greater range and speeds than previous Wi-Fi solutions

Watch local programming, video call and connect with family or check smart home security from your iOS, Android device, or another AmpliFi Router with AmpliFi Teleport, a free VPN service available to all AmpliFi owners

Quickly set up through the AmpliFi app (iOS & Android compatible) to set parental controls, create guest access, create secondary local networks, and prioritize preferred traffic using automatic quality of service (QoS)

After going hands-on with it, we said it “might be the most powerful home router on the market.” Check out our full review here.

Up until now, the only way to get a two-Alien setup was to buy two of the $379 Wi-Fi 6 routers. Now the Alien router and meshpoint bundle lets customers save $60, priced at $699.

The one difference is that with this set up it looks like the meshpoint doesn’t feature a touchscreen which shouldn’t be an issue for most users. But if for some reason you want a touchscreen on both of your Alien routers you could opt for two of the routers for $758.

