Diet tracking app ‘Calory’ now tracks water, subtracts burned calories, more

The excellent calorie tracking app ‘Calory’ has a welcome update out with useful new features just in time for the new year. Calory is similar to other apps for logging meals like MyFitnessPal, but with a modern design and deeper platform integration.

Calory works with Dark Mode, Siri Shortcuts, and includes great apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac (my favorite Mac Catalyst app).

The concept is simple. Set your daily calorie goal like 2000, then log your calories throughout the day to try to stay within your goal. Calory works with HealthKit, too, so you can view historical data logged in Apple Health.

Calory also lets you track macronutrient data as an optional advanced feature. The app has been my go-to MyFitnessPal replacement for the last few months.

Starting with version 1.5 out today, the calorie tracker is getting even smarter (and catching up with some missing MFP features).

For example, you can now view your calorie goal as a straightforward data log if you prefer a more detailed view than the more approachable visual default.

The new version also lets you consider active calories burned from working out with your Apple Watch as part of your goal. For example, if you burn 300 calories and have 2300 calories with a goal of 2000, this feature knows about your workout and keeps you in goal.

There’s also water logging and adding meals up to a week ahead of time — a great feature for weekly meal planning.

Here’s the full changelog:

Journal View – alternative home screen layout option – see all of your data at a glance

Water Tracking – track your water intake

Tapping the date on the main screen reveals a week calendar that allows you to change between days

Burned Calories from Apple Health can now be considered to adjust your daily goal

Added ability to log foods up to 7 days in the future

Calory is available on the App Store and Mac App Store. Highly recommended set of apps if you’re looking for help with dieting and staying on track.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: