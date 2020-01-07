Alpine debuts giant iPad Pro-sized CarPlay receiver plus first weather-resistant 9-inch CarPlay option for Jeep Wrangler

Alpine has debuted its latest CarPlay receiver at CES that features a massive screen as large as an iPad Pro. The new Alpine Halo 11 iLX-F411 features 49% more real estate with its capacitive touch screen than the 9-inch Halo.

Alpine has also debuted the first weather-resistant 9-inch CarPlay receiver designed for the recent Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models.

Alpine Halo 11 CarPlay Receiver

Alpine detailed the all-new giant 11-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at CES in a press release.

Through extensive industry research, the iLX-F411 includes all the features needed to command an exciting drive and is an ideal upgrade for the active weekender or everyday commuter. The increased screen size allows for safe navigation and easy control of music, text messages and phone calls through Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto™.

I/O on the Halo 11 iLX-F411 includes USB, AUX, HDMI, as well as a universal rear camera input that can be used with the company’s KCX-C250MC multi-camera selector. As for more specifics on what type of CarPlay, no mention of it being wireless so it’s going to be wired CarPlay support.

Alpine also shared some details on installation:

The iLX-F411 follows the same flexible installation fitment as its 9-inch predecessor with an adjustable mount and four screen angle adjustments, five screen height adjustments and two screen depth adjustments for optimized viewing. The 1-DIN chassis and adjustable installation options make it easy to add the iLX-F411 to a variety of applications without blocking factory buttons or features on the dash and avoiding the need for custom installation.

The new 11-inch CarPlay-enabled Alpine Halo 11 iLX-F411 will launch in June this summer and sell for $1,200 direct through Alpine, from authorized dealers, and Crutchfield.

iLX-F411 specs:

11-inch WVGA display with a capacitive touchscreen

Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket

Customizable user interface (three pages with 22 available widgets)

Customizable wallpaper (user photos)

Works with Apple CarPlay®

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™

SiriusXM-Ready®

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

1 HDMI input and 1 HDMI output

iDatalink® connectivity for vehicle information and parking assist display on compatible vehicles*

FLAC/MP3/WMA/AAC/WAV music playback

AVI/MP4/MPG/MOV/WMV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

5-band graphic EQ

45W x 4 Amp

3 Preouts (4V)

6-channel time correction

1 Rearview camera input with distance guide display

Alpine Jeep Gladiator Switchback weather-resistant CarPlay receiver

Another announcement at CES, Alpine has introduced the first 9-inch weather-resistant CarPlay receiver for the 2018 and later Jeep Wrangler and 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the Alpine X409-WRA-JL

“We designed a demo vehicle to reflect the exclusive systems that Alpine developed for Jeep® with a nod to our design identity heritage,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Jeepers are unique in that they often have a bit of the outdoors in the interior of their vehicles. We wanted to offer a system that provides unending entertainment – in any weather condition.”

It’s available now priced at $3,500 with some official Alpine resellers like Crutchfield selling it for less.

Alpine X409-WRA-JL specs:

9-inch large WVGA high-visibility display with capacitive touch screen and swipe graphical user interface (GUI)

Premium quality OEM-fit weather-resistant dash system (rated at IP53)

Off-Road Mode: on-screen vehicle tilt, tire pressure, trail recording and optimized camera view

Pinch-to-zoom mapping interface

Plug-and-play installation with factory-compatible wiring harness

Works with Apple CarPlay®

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto

My Favorites Function

Works with Pandora® Music for iPhone® and Android™

Built-in HD Radio™

SiriusXM-Ready® (requires a SiriusXM® tuner and subscription, sold separately).

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

Turn-by-Turn navigation with built-in HERE® maps of the entire United States (including Alaska and Hawaii), Canada and Puerto Rico

Lifetime HERE® Traffic Information Service for major metro areas in the United States and Canada included

Natural Sound Guidance Instructions and Text-to-Speech (TTS)

3D city map

High-Resolution maps with anti-aliasing and 3D Landmark

Dual USB input for smartphone access (one device at a time) or charging

1 Aux input

50W x 4 High Power Amp

3 Preouts (4V)

Retains factory steering wheel controls and other factory features with iDatalink® Maestro® Integration

FLAC/MP3/MWA/AAC-HE-AAC music playback

AVI/MPEG4 video playback via USB

Bass Engine SQ

9-band parametric Dual EQ

6-channel time correction

MediaXpander® HD

Retains OEM camera with active guideline

Includes Media Hub for USB and HDMI connections

1 HDMI input and 1 HDMI output

KCX-250MC Multi-camera switcher ready

Rearview camera distance guide display

KAC-001 Accessory Controller Ready

