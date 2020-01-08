Today’s best deals include $210 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, and the Fitbit Charge 3. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro $210 off

Amazon offers Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6 GHz/16 GB/512 GB for $2,189. As a comparison, that takes $210 off the regular going rate at Best Buy and other retailers as well as marking a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned “Magic” keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 512 GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16 GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Sony ANC-focused WH1000XM3 wireless headphones

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $240. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $350 at retailers like B&H, and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30 hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback, and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Charge 3 returns to an Amazon low of $100

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker for $100. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re not into the idea of a full-blown smartwatch, Fitbit Charge 3 may offer an adequate compromise. Buyers will score up to seven-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate tracking, calorie burn measurements, and much more. Unlike Apple Watch, sleep tracking is built in and it produces light, deep, and REM sleep stage results.

