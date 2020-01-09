Pioneer’s 2020 Wireless CarPlay lineup includes a premium 10.1-inch floating receiver for your old car

Pioneer was first to bring Apple CarPlay to aftermarket receivers over five years ago. The electronics company is shipping a major upgrade to its NEX in-dash receivers in 2020. Newly announced Pioneer receivers will best most of the standard CarPlay receivers included in new cars today.

Pioneer has one model in particular that I’m anticipating the most: DMH-WT8600NEX. This is their new state-of-the-art 10.1-inch floating receiver with Wireless CarPlay.

That means the above-average screen size is diagonally larger and extends beyond the car’s panel. The screen is also adjustable with vertical, horizontal, and tilt movement out-of-the-box.

Many aftermarket receivers are between 6- and 7-inches diagonally. Pioneer’s 10.1-inch display is its largest NEX model, and it’s compatible with single DIN slots for wider upgrade compatibility.

The large panel is optimized for presenting tappable targets while driving too. The 720p HD resolution means content is larger, not more dense, including how Apple CarPlay is presented.

Best of all is Wireless CarPlay support. This eliminates the need to connect a Lightning cable to the iPhone each time you want to take a short trip with CarPlay.

Pioneer gives the new DMH-WT8600NEX receiver a $1200 suggested retail price, although prices typically come down over time. Hopefully we can get our hands on one of these this year and give it a road trip test.

Below are details for all five aftermarket receivers Pioneer unveiled this week at CES 2020:

DMH-WT8600NEX (10.1 inch) / DMH-WT7600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WT8600NEX and DMH-WT7600NEX feature an all new floating display configuration, allowing a large display to be installed using a universal 1-DIN chassis. The floating screen offers horizontal, vertical and tilt adjustability to ensure the best fit and usability in the vehicle’s dash. The DMH-WT8600NEX has a suggested price of $1,200, and the DMH-WT7600NEX a suggested price of $1,000.

DMH-WC6600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WC6600NEX joins Pioneer's lineup of modular solution in-dash receivers introduced at CES 2019, featuring a modular design that combines a large touchscreen display with a hideaway control unit that installers can tuck into separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $900.

DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX (6.8 inch): The DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX are traditional 2DIN chassis for universal application in most vehicles on the road in the U.S. Both the DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX have a suggested price of $600.

Find out more about the Pioneer DMH-WT8600NEX Wireless CarPlay receiver here.

