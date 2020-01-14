Tuesday deals: 16-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low, iPhone 7/8 Plus from $230, more

- Jan. 14th 2020 9:01 am PT

0

Tuesday’s best deals include up to $300 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, refurb iPhones at Woot, and previous-generation iPads. Head below for all of our top picks and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $2,149. Today’s markdown takes $250 off and is a new Amazon all-time low by $40. Those looking for a faster processor and more storage can nab the Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz i9/16GB/1TB in Silver for $2,499. This ups the savings to $300 and beats the previous Amazon low we’ve tracked by $50.

Woot blows out iPhone 7/8 Plus pricing

Today only, Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7/8 Plus devices from $230. Our top pick is the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB in various colors and in unlocked condition for $230. As a comparison, it originally sold for $769 and Apple has charged around $400 when in-stock at its refurbished storefront. Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on various other models.

9.7-inch iPad 128GB has dropped to $349

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $349 in space gray. Typically selling for $549 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $50 under the all-time low there and one of the best we’ve seen to date.

While it’s not the latest and greatest, Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. Throw in the cellular capabilities, and you’ll be able to get work done or consume content on-the-go with ease. Luckily, you’ll be able to count on up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, which will keep you from having to plug-in throughout the day. Plus, it works with Apple Pencil as well.

