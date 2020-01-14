Nomad unveils Base Station Stand charger with leather + aluminum design, AirPods support, more

Popular accessory maker Nomad has taken the wraps off of its latest wireless charging accessory. The Base Station Stand is an updated and redesigned version of Nomad’s Wireless Stand with two 10W charging coils, USB-C, and more.

In terms of design, the new Base Station Stand is made from machined aluminum and features a leather charging bad. It’s a full, one-piece frame, which is different than Nomad’s original Wireless Stand (full review). The Base Station Stand appears to be more study, but also less versatile because of the new design.

One of the key standout features of the Nomad Base Station Stand is support for wirelessly charging AirPods and AirPods Pro. Many stands aren’t capable charging AirPods because they only feature one charging coil, located in the center. The Nomad Base Station Stand features two wireless coils, each offering up to 10W of power.

Because of the two-coil design, you can also charge your iPhone in either horizontal or vertical configurations. In the box, you get an 18W wall adapter with US, UK, and EU plugs, as well as a USB-A > USB-C cable. The Base Station Stand itself features a USB-C port.

– Base Station Stand is a dedicated one-device charger. It’s design eliminates the hot spots and dead zones commonly found in multi-device chargers. Versatile Charging – Two high-output 10W wireless charging coils provide fast wireless charging to your iPhone, AirPods Pro, AirPods, or any other Qi-compatible device. Phones are held upright while charging to easily view the screen in either portrait or landscape orientation.

– Two high-output 10W wireless charging coils provide fast wireless charging to your iPhone, AirPods Pro, AirPods, or any other Qi-compatible device. Phones are held upright while charging to easily view the screen in either portrait or landscape orientation. Powered By USB-C – Base Station Stand is powered by USB-C for maximum convenience. An included 18W power adapter and 2-meter braided USB-C cable complete the charging package. Other adapters and cables will power Base Station Stand, but a minimum of 18W is required to maintain the fastest charging speeds.

– Base Station Stand is powered by USB-C for maximum convenience. An included 18W power adapter and 2-meter braided USB-C cable complete the charging package. Other adapters and cables will power Base Station Stand, but a minimum of 18W is required to maintain the fastest charging speeds. Premium Materials – Precision molded aircraft-grade aluminum body and padded leather charging surface. LED charging indicator with an ambient light sensor that automatically dims at night.

I’ve written in the past about why I prefer wireless charging stands over wireless charging pads, particularly on my desk. The biggest reason is that I can unlock with Face ID and get a look at my notifications, without having to take my iPhone off the charger. The Nomad Base Station Stand looks to be one of the sleekest options, especially with support for AirPods and horizontal + vertical charging.

The new Base Station Stand Edition is available to order now from Nomad’s website for $99.95.

