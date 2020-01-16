9to5Mac Daily: January 16, 2020 – Apple’s AI acquisition, Apple Watch competition

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Longvadon: Get 15% off Longvadon’s premium leather Apple Watch bands with code 9TO5MAC15. Enter the Apple Watch Series 5 Giveaway here.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Fitbit releases blood oxygen monitoring before Apple Watch
- Report: The FBI recently unlocked an iPhone 11 Pro with GrayKey, raising more doubts about the Pensacola case
- Apple acquires low-power AI startup behind Wyze on-device person detection for $200M
- Three half marathon Apple Watch Series 5 battery tests with LTE, always-on display, and Apple Music
- Pro Display XDR best features
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.