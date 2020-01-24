Friday’s best deals include the latest Beats headphones discounted in all colors, plus deals on MacBooks, and various previous-generation iPhones. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro both $50 off

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in all colors for $250. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate, and a match of the best price we’ve seen. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10 minutes on a charger can create up to three hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a more sporty design? You can also pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24 hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range, and features like Hey Siri.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $730

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air models from $730. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks, and Apple is currently charging at least $929 in refurbished condition. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. It includes a one-year warranty.

Save on previous-gen. iPhones from $140

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhone models from $140. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be charged. Our top pick is the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for $230. This model is made for AT&T only. When available, Apple charges $499 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is $100 less than our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. It ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $60. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. When in stock, Apple charges $349 for a new condition model. This is a match for the best price we’ve seen. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

