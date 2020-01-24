Latest Beats Pro headphones $50 off, MacBook Air from $730, iPhone starting at $140 in today’s best deals

- Jan. 24th 2020 8:58 am PT

0

Friday’s best deals include the latest Beats headphones discounted in all colors, plus deals on MacBooks, and various previous-generation iPhones. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro both $50 off

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in all colors for $250. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate, and a match of the best price we’ve seen. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10 minutes on a charger can create up to three hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a more sporty design? You can also pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24 hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range, and features like Hey Siri.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $730

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air models from $730. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks, and Apple is currently charging at least $929 in refurbished condition. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. It includes a one-year warranty.

Save on previous-gen. iPhones from $140

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhone models from $140. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be charged. Our top pick is the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for $230. This model is made for AT&T only. When available, Apple charges $499 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is $100 less than our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. It ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $60. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. When in stock, Apple charges $349 for a new condition model. This is a match for the best price we’ve seen. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2: Hands-on with Razer’s latest mice [Video]

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Deals

Deals
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author