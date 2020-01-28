Tuesday’s best deals feature a new Anker Amazon Gold Box from $9, plus markdowns on Eve’s HomeKit lighting, and the latest cameras from Arlo. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box powers all your gear

Today only, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off its most popular charging accessories. Deals start at $9.50. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $19. That’s down from the usual $25 or more price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports charging speeds up to 30W out of a single USB-C port. A streamlined design makes it an ideal companion for travel while powering up iPhones, Android devices, iPads, and more. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip sees 25% discount

Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit Light Strip for $60. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 25%, is a few cents below our previous mention, and matches the all-time low. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. In our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.”

Arlo Pro 3 security cameras discounted to new lows

Woot offers various Arlo Pro security camera systems on sale from $130. Our top pick is the Arlo Pro 3 bundle with two cameras for $350. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $500 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention.

Notable features here include a wire-free and weather-resistant design, which makes it easy to stick these cameras up just about anywhere. You’ll receive 2K feeds with HDR support across the board so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I’ve been using this setup for a few months now and have to say; it’s well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3-months of its premium smart service for free with 30-day rolling DVR, making it a cinch to record all of the happenings.

Save 30% on Bose SoundSport Free earbuds

Amazon currently offers the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $139 in Midnight Blue. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches the all-time low, which was set for the first time back in December. Cut the cord on your workout headphones with the Bose SoundSport Free. With up to 15-hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case, these earbuds tout IPX4-waterproofing. On top of rocking a volume-optimized EQ that allows music to “sound full and balanced at any volume,” there’s also a “find My buds” feature in case you misplace the SoundSport Free.

Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to $150 off

B&H Photo is currently offering up to $150 off Apple’s latest Mac mini in various configurations. Amazon is matching some of the lower-end models. One of the best deals is the upgraded i7 3.2GHz/16GB/512GB model for $1,549. This is down from its $1,699 regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With Apple’s latest Mac mini, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI output, and NVMe-based storage for ultra-fast speeds. In our hands-on review, we called it “Apple’s most versatile Mac.”

