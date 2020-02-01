Apple adds new onsite device repair option for iPhone owners in select cities

Apple is expanding the repair services it offers to iPhone customers in the United States. The company has added a new onsite option where an Apple Authorized Service Provider will come to your location to perform select iPhone repair services.

The new addition was first spotted by MacRumors. The onsite repair option is available in select metropolitan areas in the Untied States, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco. The services are performed by an Apple Authorized Service Provider called Go Tech Services.

In those cities, you’ll see the new “Go Tech Services” options when you go to book a repair for your iPhone. Apple has offered onsite repairs for enterprise users before, but this marks the first time a similar option has been made available to consumers.

Apple has left many details unknown as to how this repair option works. It simply says that Go Tech Services will repair your iPhone “at your home or office.” Pricing information is not immediately available, but Apple cautions that an added onsite fee may be charged.

What repair services are available through this onsite option? Not many, it seems. At this point, Go Tech Services appears limited to screen repairs for newer-generation iPhones. It’s possible that this will expand over time, or that available repair options vary by city.

Interestingly, if you visit the Go Tech Services website directly, you’ll be instructed to visit Apple’s website directly to book your repair. This implies that the company seemingly operates exclusively through Apple at this point.

Even though this new onsite repair option is pretty limited in availability, it’s interesting to see Apple add it as an option for iPhone users. Many carriers have offered onsite repair services for several years. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t Apple performing the repairs, but rather an Authorized Service Provider.

