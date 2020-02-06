Apple’s smartwatch is undoubtedly the market leader in the wearables world, but telling each model of Apple Watch apart can be tough, given how consistent the design language of these watches have been. If you’re trying to figure out which Apple Watch model you’re dealing with, there’s a straightforward way to do that.

Currently, there are six series of Apple Watch models spread over its many generations. The original Apple Watch had no appellation, but the subsequent products have been labeled with Series 1 to Series 5 to set them apart. Series 1 and 2 watches are actually from the same hardware generation, but represented two different tiers of that generation’s product.

At the moment, the Apple Watch is strictly an iPhone accessory. It doesn’t work with any other iOS device, and certainly not with any other brand of phone. This is a key consideration in determining which model your watch is, since you need to connect it to the Apple Watch app on an iPhone to see the model number.

How to find your Apple Watch model number

After connecting the Apple Watch to an iPhone, here’s what you have to do to:

Open the Apple Watch app Tap “My Watch” Now, tap General > About Tap “Model” Look for a number starting with “A” to appear and note it somewhere

Apple Watch generations by model number

Now that you have your model number, all you have to do is check it against this list to figure out which Apple Watch model you have.

A2092 – Series 5 GPS 40mm

– Series 5 GPS 40mm A2093 – Series 5 GPS 44mm

– Series 5 GPS 44mm A2094, A2156 – Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm

– Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm A2095, A2157 – Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm

– Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm A1977 – Series 4 GPS 40mm

– Series 4 GPS 40mm A1978 – Series 4 GPS 44mm

– Series 4 GPS 44mm A1975, A2007 – Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm

– Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm A1976, A2008 – Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm

– Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm A1858 – Series 3 GPS 38mm

– Series 3 GPS 38mm A1859 – Series 3 GPS 42mm

– Series 3 GPS 42mm A1860, A1889, A1890 – Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm

– Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm A1861, A1891, A1892 – Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm

– Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm A1757 – Series 2 38mm

– Series 2 38mm A1758 . -Series 2 42mm

. -Series 2 42mm A1816 – Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 38mm

– Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 38mm A1817 – Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 42mm

– Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 42mm A1802 – Series 1 38mm

– Series 1 38mm A1803 – Series 1 42mm

– Series 1 42mm A1553 – Apple Watch 1st Generation 38mm

– Apple Watch 1st Generation 38mm A1554 – Apple Watch 1st Generation 42mm

It’s important to keep in mind that these model numbers only tell you about the digital hardware of your Apple Watch model. Different variants within each series will have different market values. For example, a watch with a titanium body is worth more than one made of demo aluminum. Once you know the model series, it’s worth looking up the variants within that model to get a complete picture of which product you’re looking at.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: