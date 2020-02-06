Stacktrace Podcast 069: “A pro at not being a pro”

Feb. 6th 2020

0

A first look at Xcode 11.4, iOS 13.4, and the suite of betas that Apple released this week. Also, the power of declarative UIs, whether a spiritual successor to AirPower might be in the works, and John’s recipe for oven-baked potatoes.

