Stacktrace Podcast 069: “A pro at not being a pro”

A first look at Xcode 11.4, iOS 13.4, and the suite of betas that Apple released this week. Also, the power of declarative UIs, whether a spiritual successor to AirPower might be in the works, and John’s recipe for oven-baked potatoes.
Links
- Swift Crypto
- dotSwift
- “Recent updates” page on Swift by Sundell
- Logic controllers
- Model controllers
- John’s latest YouTube video
- The latest reports from Ming-Chi Kuo
- KeyUp and KeyDown events in iOS 13.4
- Controlling the mouse cursor using head movements
- CarKey
- The Swift 5.1 features that power SwiftUI’s API
- Reveal
- The Sawbones podcast
