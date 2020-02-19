Native Union launches Drop XL 3-in-1 wireless charger with detachable Apple Watch puck

Native Union is out with its latest Apple accessory, the Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition). It has a few unique features like a detachable Apple Watch charging puck, a fresh design, and comes with international plug adapters in the box.

Native Union announced the Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) in a press release today:

Lifestyle brand of premium tech accessories Native Union introduces the Apple Watch Edition of the multi-device wireless charging pad Drop XL. Featuring an expanded wireless surface and an additional USB-A port to charge up to 3 devices at once, Drop XL Watch Edition also comes with a detachable charging puck for your Apple Watch. From your phone, to AirPods, to Apple Watch, reduce clutter around your home or workspace with a single charging solution for all your everyday essentials.

While the overall form-factor isn’t new, Native Union’s take offers some neat improvements over similar multi-device wireless chargers on the market. With the detachable Apple Watch puck, you can make room for charging two smartphones wirelessly at once, and have a free USB port on the back or pop it back on and charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Native Union also used the silicone on the top of the charger to create a unique design that’s functional and good looking. Including international plug adapters also isn’t something you see with many wireless chargers.

Features:

Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously with the expanded wireless charging surface and the detachable charging puck for Apple Watch

Features a non-slip silicone tread to keep your device in place and elevated to prevent overheating

Hard-wearing home textile and aircraft grade aluminum finish

Thermal protection sensor and foreign object detection

Total output up to 10W for Qi enabled devices, 7.5W for iPhone, 5W for AirPods Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro

Comes with AC Power Adapter and a 6.5ft / 2m USB-C to USB-A braided cable

The Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) is available now direct from Native Union priced at $150. The company also makes the Drop in a single device wireless charger for $60.

Check out more from Native Union on its homepage and Amazon storefront.

