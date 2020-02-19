Reddit back after major outage takes out both app and website [Updated]

Update: The fix appears to have been successful, with both site and app working again.

If you’re having trouble connecting to Reddit, it’s not just you. The company’s status page acknowledges a major Reddit outage…

The company posted four updates in quick succession:

Investigating – We’re experiencing a high volume of errors when accessing reddit.com. We’re currently investigating. Update – We are continuing to investigate this issue. Identified – The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. Monitoring – A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.

The Down Detector has more than 11,000 reports at the time of writing and shows that both the app and the website are affected.

56% app

40% website

TNW notes that Europe and US East Coast users make up the majority of the reports.

