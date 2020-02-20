Thursday’s best deals include Apple TV 4K discounts, August smart locks, and Apple’s official iPad Pro keyboards. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple TV 4K deals

B&H is currently discounting Apple TV 4K with deals from $169. Our top pick is the 64GB model for $184, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. That’s a match of our Black Friday and previous mentions.

Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock in silver for $81. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $19 and is the best we’ve seen since the holiday season.

This smart lock allows you to ditch the keys from your everyday carry and rely on smartphone control instead. You’ll also be able to send out temporary access to guests, and expanding the system with August Connect down the line yields Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as a whole host of other smart home functionality.

Save on official iPad Pro keyboards

Amazon offers the official Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Folio for $170. As a comparison, it sells for $199 direct from Apple with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve only seen it discounted twice previously.

Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio delivers a full QWERTY typing experience, making it easier to type documents and create content on-the-go. Without a built-in battery, thanks to the Smart Connector system, you won’t have to worry about another device to charge up. It simply uses the iPad Pro’s power supply, instead.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker PowerCore III Sense 10k Review: Stylish battery for new devices [Video]

Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier Review: Amazon fav gets smart update [Video]

eufy HomeVac H11 Review: Discrete design for quick clean-ups [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: