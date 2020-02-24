Today’s best deals include a $700 discount on the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro alongside refurbished iPhone XS/Max and more from $120. Plus, you’ll be able to score new lows in a one-day networking Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $700 on Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro

B&H is currently offering Apple’s mid-2019 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099. Typically fetching $2,799, today’s offer saves you $700, is $201 less than Best Buy’s current sale price, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked to date. The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro offers an 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you don’t need the extra screen real estate provided by the recent 16-inch model but still want to score a mobile powerhouse, this machine is more than capable of handling a wide range of tasks. Take a look at our hands-on review for more insight into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Woot iPhone extravaganza has deals from $120

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked, certified refurbished iPhones with prices starting at $120. One standout in today’s sale is on the iPhone XS Max, which can be had from $559.99 for the 64GB model. Normally fetching $999 or more for a new condition model at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is $40 less than our previous mention and one of the lowest to date.

iPhone XS Max offers a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Everything is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip that yields support for FaceID. There are also 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging. The standard iPhone XS is also on sale from $450, matching our previous mention. Much like the rest of the offers in Woot’s iPhone Extravaganza, the XS Max is a scratch and dent model, but comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Shop the other deals right here.

Networking and storage Gold Box has new lows

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of networking and portable storage products at all-time-low prices. Some standouts to get you started include the Linksys WHW0303 Velop Mesh Router 3-pack at $280, which is 44% off the going rate. That’s on top of NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh system at $187, a DOCSIS 3.0 cable model from the brand for $72, and more. Shop all of our highlights from the sale right here.

