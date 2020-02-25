Santa Clara University adds support for contactless ID cards on iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple continues to expand the availability of its contactless student IDs feature in the Wallet app. Santa Clara University announced today that its students, faculty, and staff can now add their ACCESS ID cards to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

The process for adding a Santa Clara University ACCESS card is as follows:

For a technologically savvy generation of students, setting up ACCESS student ID on iPhone and Apple Watch is easy. Students download Transact’s eAccounts app, authenticate with their university credentials and then add their SCU mobile ACCESS card to their Apple Wallet.

The ACCESS ID cards in the Wallet app can be used for transactions on or off campus, including admission to athletic events, meal purchases, libraries, building entry, and more. The university touts that it works for “any transaction that would have previously required a physical student ID card.”

Santa Clara University administrators expect that the majority of its 5,500 undergraduate students will utilize this feature.

“We are pleased that we could work closely with Apple and Transact to bring the ease and convenience of using just iPhone or Watch to get around on and off campus to all of our students,“ said Robin Reynolds, associate vice president for Auxiliary Services.

Apple first added support for student cards in Apple Wallet with iOS 12 and watchOS 5, with launch partners including Temple University, Duke University, and more. Since then, additionally universities have gradually rolled out support for the feature.

You can read the full Santa Clara University announcement post here.

