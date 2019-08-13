Apple has announced today that it is expanding the availability of contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet to several new universities. This comes just in time for the start of the 2019 school year, with Apple touting that the expansion means over 100,000 students will be able to access their ID from iPhone and Apple Watch.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Here are all of the new universities adding support for accessing student IDs via Apple Wallet:

Students at Clemson University, Georgetown University, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky, University of San Francisco, University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, University of North Alabama and Chowan University will soon be able to use their student ID in Apple Wallet to get into dorms, buy lunch and more.

Students at these schools will be able to add their IDs to Apple Wallet, allowing easy access from iPhone and Apple Watch. Once students add their student ID to Apple Wallet, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere physical student ID cards are accepted, including dorms, restaurants, and more.

Apple Pay’s Jennifer Bailey touted the growth of Apple’s partnerships with universities:

“We’re happy to add to the growing number of schools that are making getting around campus easier than ever with iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services. “We know students love this feature. Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch.”

Apple first added support for student cards in Apple Wallet with iOS 12 and watchOS 5, with launch partners including Temple University, Duke University, and more. This is a notable expansion of the feature, just in time for the 2019-2020 school year.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: