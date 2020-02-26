Apple product design engineer’s special Steve Jobs collection up for auction including hats, paperweight, mug, 1983 Macintosh

A host of interesting Apple and Steve Jobs memorabilia is up for auction from Apple product design engineer, Jerrold Manock. Available items include a Steve Jobs signed contract for the Apple II, Manock’s original 1983 Macintosh computer, an Apple Snow White Paperweight, hats, beach towels, t-shirts, and much more.

RR Auction is holding the “Steve Jobs auction featuring The Lifetime Collection of Apple Product Design Engineer, Jerrold Manock.”

Here’s how the auction house describes the collection:

Manock’s collection is highlighted by his Steve Jobs–signed contract for the Apple II. The historic two-page document, signed “steven jobs,” on MCD letterhead, February 25, 1977. Cost quote document submitted to Apple President Steve Jobs by Jerrold C. Manock on February 24, 1977, concerning product design engineering work associated with the Apple II. In part: “This is to verify what I have told you verbally concerning costs of Manock Comprehensive Design’s involvement in your home computer project. For a design labor fee not to exceed $1800.00 I will prepare working drawings of the plastic enclosure and door, and the sheet metal pan, complete with detailed specifications and finishing instructions. This fee also includes interfacing with vendors to obtain first article parts, and interfacing with your advertising agency to obtain promotional photographs of a mock-up supervised by MCD. The tentative schedule for these activities is to have the mock-up by 28 February, the drawings completed by March 9, and the first articles by 13 April.

Bidding for the collection will happen from March 5-12. While the Steve Jobs signed items naturally will bring the most money, there are some neat early Apple items that aren’t signed by Jobs and are much more affordable, like a sweatshirt, coffee mug, hats, beach towels, and more.

Check out the full collection up for auction here. RR Auction also has an “Exceptional, fully functional Apple-1 computer” going to auction soon that is expected to garner around $300,000.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: