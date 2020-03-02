Apple TV+ creative exec who oversaw early shows like ‘For All Mankind’ departing company

One of the early Apple TV+ creative executives is departing the company, according to a new report from Variety. Michelle Mendelovitz, who oversaw the development of some of the first Apple TV+ shows, is headed to 20th Century Fox Television, the report says.

Mendelovitz will serve as the senior vice president of drama development at 20th Century Fox Television, taking over the role previously held by Chloe Dan. She’ll report to VP of development, comedy and drama, Jennifer Gwartz.

At Apple, Mendelovitz served as a Creative Executive. She joined the company in September of 2018 and oversaw the development of many early Apple TV+ shows. Variety reports:

Mendelovitz most recently served as a creative exec developing scripted and documentary series for Apple TV Plus since 2018, overseeing “For All Mankind,” “Servant,” “Visible: Out on Television,” “Severance,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Invasion,” as well as Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health documentary.

Prior to her time at Apple TV+, Mendelovitz worked as a VP of scripted programming at Sony. In a statement, Mendelovitz didn’t comment on her departure from Apple but said that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” to join the 20th Century Fox Television team.

Keep up with all of the latest Apple TV+ shows and movies in our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: