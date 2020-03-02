Last chance: HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C hub preorder special up to 40% off

Today is your last chance to grab the new HyperDrive Gen-2 USB-C hubs at up to 40% off as a preorder special. A big thanks to our friends at Hyper for giving 9to5Mac readers the chance to win a Mac Pro this month to celebrate the launch of the new USB-C hubs.

HyperDrive GEN2: Next Generation USB-C Hub

The new GEN2 lineup features a brand-new rugged and industrial metallic exterior with ridges along the top to help with heat dissipation. That means the hub will always be cool to the touch when in use.

The GEN2 hubs are designed to stand both upright for better heat dissipation or to lay flat like previous-gen models. You’ll also notice that ports you need to access frequently including memory card slots, USB ports and 3.5mm audio jacks are conveniently located on the front of the hub.

As for new ports, the GEN2 hubs offer 4K60Hz HDMI HDR (vs 4K30Hz HDMI on 1st generation USB-C hubs), 300MB/s UHS-II MicroSD/SD (vs 104MB/s UHS-I MicroSD/SD), 10Gb/s USB-A Gen 2 (vs 5Gb/s USB-A Gen 1), and 100W USB-C Power Delivery (vs 60W USB-C Power Delivery). With the new specs, the GEN2 hubs delivery 2X the video refresh speed and USB transfer speed as well as 3X memory card transfer speed, and 2X power delivery over previous gen models.

Starting at $59 as a preorder special on Kickstarter, the new HyperDrive GEN2 lineup is available in 6, 12 and 18-port versions.

On the 6 port model you get all SD UHS-II, MicroSD UHS-II, a 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-A 10Gbps, HDMI 4K60Hz HDR, and USB-C with 100W Power Delivery. The 12 port model adds in three additional USB-A ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 4K60Hz HDR, and DisplayPort 4K60Hz. With the 18 port model, you get everything from the 12 port plus two additional USB-A ports, a DC Power Port, Digital Coaxial Audio, Optical Toslink Audio, and VGA.

