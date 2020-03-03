Hyper launches world’s first USB-C and Lightning Battery with 18W output

Hyper is out with a new portable accessory to keep your iPhone, iPad, and more powered up with fast charging while on the go. The new HyperJuice Battery is the world’s first to feature 18W power with integrated USB-C and Lightning cables so you never have to worry about keeping track of them to get a charge.

Not only does the HyperJuice USB-C + Lightning Battery offer lots of convenience for charging your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and other smartphones and accessories with the built-in cables, the USB-C cable allows for 18W input too. That means you don’t need to remember any cables for powering your devices or charging the battery back up.

The 18W output charges iPhones at the fastest rate possible, giving 50% battery in just 30 minutes. With the 18W input, you can charge the 10,000mAh battery to full in about two hours.

For even more flexibility, there’s a dedicated USB-C input port that allows you to charge the battery while powering up two devices at once.

HyperJuice USB-C + Lightning Battery Specs

10,000mAh Capacity

Integrated 18W Apple MFi Lightning Cable

Integrated 18W USB-C Input/Output Cable

18W USB-C Input Charge Port

Apple-certified Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod

4-stage LED battery level indicator

Dimensions: 5.78 x 2.76 x 0.56-inches / 146.85 x 70 x 14.3mm

Weight: 0.5 lb / 7.94oz / 225g

Price: $59.99

Check out our hands-on with the HyperJuice USB-C + Lightning Battery Pack.

This battery comes in a convenient slim form-factor about the same size as an iPhone 11 and won’t weigh down your bag, tipping the scales at just half a pound. Those measurements plus the integrated cables combine for a seamless experience.

You can get the 18W fast charging output from either the USB-C or MFi Lightning cable. When charging two devices at once, the output is 5W for each. For safety, Hyper has over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature, and short circuit protection built-in.

The HyperJuice USB-C + Lightning Battery is available now for $59.99 direct from Hyper.

