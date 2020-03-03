Mailbrew launches to create auto email newsletters from Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, RSS feeds

A new service called Mailbrew is live that lets you created automated email newsletters. You can set them up from multiple sources including Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, RSS feeds, and more.

Mailbrew aims to save you time by rounding up the news and updates you care about from a variety of sources and popping it in a daily, weekly, or monthly automated email newsletter.

To start, you can create custom brews, choose from pre-made ones, or make use of both. You even get to choose the layout you’d like to use for the newsletters.

Ruby on Rails creator and Basecamp co-founder DHH has been testing the new service out and has found it valuable: “I’ve been using Mailbrew to keep up with Twitter peeps who don’t post often, and it’s pretty awesome.”

Mailbrew features:

Be on top of your game . The majority of our users are CEOs and Founders, using Mailbrew to save time and get the information they need, when they need it.

. The majority of our users are CEOs and Founders, using Mailbrew to save time and get the information they need, when they need it. Unplug from feeds , and keep in touch with your favorite topics easily with our great selection of sources and customizations.

, and easily with our great selection of sources and customizations. Stop checking multiple sites every day . Meaninful information is sent to your inbox, on your own schedule.

. Meaninful information is sent to your inbox, on your own schedule. Don’t fall into Twitter and Reddit rabbit holes . Choose how much content you want to read, and on which schedule.

. Choose how much content you want to read, and on which schedule. Use advanced sources like Twitter Search to monitor Twitter for brand mentions.

Mailbrew is free for up to 3 newsletters sourced from Reddit and RSS feeds. The Pro version unlocks unlimited newsletters from all sources for $10/month or $96/year.

You can head to Mailbrew’s website to check out the new service.

