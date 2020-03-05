9to5Mac Happy Hour 267: 14-inch MacBook Pro, mini LED displays, WWDC fate

App Store has new review guidelines, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts new iMac Pro and 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, @coiiiiiiiin predicts new iMac and Mac mini, Apple has to deal with COVID-19 and SXSW, and Apple’s first theatrical release film is coming Friday.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — Zac’s AirPods Pro journey

00:11:26 — App Store guidelines

00:22:10 — 14″ MacBook Pro

00:34:54 — CoinX on iMac, Mac mini, iPad

00:50:02 — SXSW, WWDC, COVID-19

01:02:36 — Apple TV+ premiers

