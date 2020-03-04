Apple now allows push notification advertising, updates dating app review guidelines and more

Apple today updated its App Store review guidelines regarding some of the features introduced with iOS 13, besides the compatibility of apps with the latest iPhone and iPad models, and more.

The company notes that 77% of all Apple devices shipped in the last four years are running iOS 13, the latest version of the operating system. On iPad, the number rises to 79% with iPadOS 13. That means it’s important for developers to update their apps with the latest technologies available.

Apple says all new apps and app updates will be required to be built with the iOS 13 SDK starting April 30, 2020. That enables apps to offer features such as Dark Mode, ARKit 3, Core ML 3, and more. Apple also requires developers to prepare their apps to be fully compatible with all currently supported devices, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the new 7th generation iPad.

Sign In with Apple, which allows users to access applications with their Apple ID credentials, also needs to be implemented by April 30, 2020, in apps that already offer other ways to connect, such as through Facebook and Google accounts. There are new resources available for developers to properly implement that feature, including new downloadable logos and buttons.

The new review guidelines also point out that Apple will be stricter when reviewing apps categorized as “dating” and “fortune telling”. “We will reject these apps unless they provide a unique, high-quality experience” says the company.

Push notifications can now be used for marketing purposes, as long as the user authorizes it. Developers must also provide a method in the app to allow users to opt-out of receiving such messages.

Finally, developers will also no longer be able to prompt users with custom review notifications, as they’re now required to use the official API provided by Apple.

Use the provided API to prompt users to review your app; this functionality allows customers to provide an App Store rating and review without the inconvenience of leaving your app, and we will disallow custom review prompts.

Apple’s full App Store Review Guidelines can be viewed here.

