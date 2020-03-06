Now that Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones are out in the wild, we’re seeing them put through their paces. Today we’ve got a look at a drop test between the largest of the S20 series, the Ultra with a 6.9-inch display versus the iPhone 11 Pro Max and it’s almost a toss-up which smartphone should walk away with the victory.

Even though the Galaxy S20 Ultra is decently larger at 6.9-inches than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and its 6.5-inch display, the S20 Ultra weighs a touch less at 220 g compared to the 226 g of the Pro Max.

When debuting the iPhone 11, Apple said it features “the toughest glass in a smartphone.” Notably, Apple doesn’t share exactly who makes its glass. Although it’s possible it could feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass, we don’t know for sure.

Samsung promotes the fact that the Galaxy S20 uses Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and back of the device and at least in this test, it outperformed the iPhone 11 Pro Max after three rounds of drops, definitely sustaining less damage.

However, in the bonus round of 10 consecutive drops, the iPhone walked away shattered but still working, while the S20 Ultra was also shattered but unusable.

With the S20 doing so much better in the early rounds, PhoneBuff gave the official win to the S20 with a total score of 37/40 compared to 35/40 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

What do you think? Does the S20 Ultra walk away with the win here? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

