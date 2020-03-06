Friday’s top deals include a new 3-day sale at Best Buy, plus markdowns on Kenwood CarPlay receivers, and top-rated clear cases for iPhone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 3-day sale

Best Buy is rolling into the weekend with a fresh 3-day sale that’s good through Sunday. This time around, we’re seeing discounts on Macs, iPads, and various accessories, along with the usual smattering of other essential consumer tech. In the Apple department, Best Buy is offering deals on Macs and iPads. But it’s a selection of official iPhone cases for My Best Buy members that has really caught our eye. iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case is $104 while the Max version is also on sale. If you want the standard iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case, jump over to Amazon where it just fell to $99. Don’t miss our earlier roundup of official iPhone cases from $20 for more deals.

Kenwood CarPlay Receiver deals

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood 6.2-inch CarPlay DDX5706S Receiver for $300. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen this particular unit on sale and marks a new all-time low.

Centered around a 6.2-inch touchscreen, Kenwood’s receiver brings an Apple experience to your car’s infotainment system. Whether it’s for keeping an eye on navigation directions while commuting or having your copilot pick out a road trip playlist, this receiver will surely make hitting the road more enjoyable. As someone who’s been reaping the benefits of a CarPlay-enabled ride for over a year, it’s one upgrade that’s an easy recommendation.

Save big on top-rated iPhone clear cases

Caudabe is now offering up to 40% off its Lucid Clear iPhone cases today. That includes all models from iPhone 7/8 right up to the latest iPhone 11/Pro/Max handsets. Caudabe’s clear cases that “never yellow” are a popular option among 9to5 readers and we are now seeing a series of offers available on its clear iPhone cases that will show-off your device’s natural colors.

