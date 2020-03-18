Wednesday’s best deals include iPhone 7/8/Plus from $120, plus the latest iMacs start at $1,099, and Bose 700 Wireless Headphones see a rare discount. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 7/8/Plus refurb deals are great for kids

Today only, Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7/8/Plus devices from $120. Our top pick is the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB in various colors and in unlocked condition for $180. As a comparison, it originally sold for $769, and Apple has charged around $400 when in stock at its refurbished storefront. Shop the entire sale here.

iMac deals from $1,100

Amazon is currently taking up to $249 off Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac with deals from $1,100. Some prices are not reflected until final checkout. One standout is the 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,250. That’s down from the regular $1,499 price tag and the best we’ve seen since December. Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.0GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing.

Rare discount on Bose 700

Nordstrom offers the Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $300. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $399 price tag and $50 less than the Amazon all-time low. It’s among the best price we’ve tracked all-time. As the successors to the wildly popular QC35 SIIs, these headphones have rarely been discounted. Notable features include noise cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

