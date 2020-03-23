Apple Music gains new weekly updated and curated playlist ‘Get Up! Mix’

Apple Music offers some “Mix” playlists that are updated weekly with new songs, including Friends Mix, Favorites Mix, and Chill Mix. And today Apple is introducing another one of these playlists for Apple Music subscribers, named “Get Up! Mix”.

The company told Engadget that users will find “happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging” songs on this playlists. The new “Get Up! Mix” playlist will offer different songs every Monday, which are selected by artificial intelligence algorithms with some help of human curation.

Users will be able to access the new Apple Music playlist starting today on the “For You” tab of the Music app. Apple also announced a new “Home Office DJ” playlist with songs that will motivate those who are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a related note, the company also said that the live shows of Beats 1 radio will continue to be transmitted with DJs working from their homes due to COVID-19.

You can look for the new playlists in the Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices compatible with Apple Music. Let us know in the comments if they’re already showing up for you.

