Anchor podcasting app for iPhone and iPad updated with new remote recording features

Anchor is one of the easiest ways to launch a podcast, and its new focus is on making it easy to record remotely with other people. The Spotify-owned service announced today that it is introducing “Record With Friends 2.0” directly in the Anchor app for iPhone and iPad.

For those unfamiliar, Anchor is an all-in-one podcast creation platform that allows creators to record, distribute, and monetize shows entirely from the Anchor app.

The “Record With Friends” feature will allow up to 4 people to join your podcast recording simply by clicking an invitation link. Anchor handles the technical side of things completely, so you don’t have anything to worry about while recording.

Invite up to 4 other people to join your recording. The invite link will open in your guests’ preferred browser on desktop or mobile (support for Google Chrome coming soon), or in the Anchor app, if they have it. To help you keep track of who’s speaking, each guest will be asked to type in their name before joining.

The feature comes as people everywhere practice working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Talking to each other, sharing stories, and sparking conversations are a crucial part of staying connected, and right now, podcasting is one of many ways those connections can be maintained. So we wanted to make it easier to record with others, even from a distance.

You can download the Anchor app on the App Store for free, optimized for both iPhone and iPad.

