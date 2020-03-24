Backblaze announces one exabyte – a billion gigabytes – of customer data has now been backed up

- Mar. 24th 2020 10:24 am PT

0

Backblaze has been my go-to backup service for as long as I can remember. With its native macOS application, fast backup speed, and rock-solid track record of being ready for Apple’s latest software updates, it’s one of the few applications that I am never looking to change to something else. Today, Backblaze is announcing they’ve crossed over the one exabyte of data storage mark.

Backblaze launched in 2007 (founders are former Apple employees), but it has grown by leaps and bounds since then. They have customers in over 160 countries. In 2008, not long after they launched, they had 750 customers and quickly hit the terabytes mark. Just two years later, they reached ten petabytes of customer data stored (1000x more), and by 2014, 100 petabytes were being stored on their servers.

Today, they are backing up 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 of customer data on their servers. I was just chatting with a co-worker this week about how 80 GB hard drives don’t seem like that long ago, and now we can have 2 TB of storage in a laptop. Since the Mac Pro offers even more desktop storage, it’s no wonder why Backblaze has seen such a rise in customer demand.

When video editors can store 24 TB in a Mac Pro, it’s no wonder that Backblaze has seen such exponential growth. I am sure about this time next year, we will get another announcement with an even greater number. Backblaze offers unlimited backups on macOS for only $6 per month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Backblaze

Backblaze

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

Backblaze

Backblaze

Unlimited cloud-based backup for macOS for $6 per month
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.