watchOS 6.2 now available for Apple Watch, bringing ECG app to three new countries

In addition to iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, Apple is also releasing watchOS 6.2 to the public today. The update brings in-app purchase support to Apple Watch apps, ECG features to more countries, and more. Read on for the full details.

Apple says that watchOS 6.2 finally brings support for in-app purchases to Apple Watch applications. This means you can make in-app purchases directly from your Apple Watch, which is excellent news for the growing number of completely independent Apple Watch apps.

watchOS 6.2 also brings the ECG app to three new countries: Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. Irregular heart rhythm notifications are also now available in those three countries.

The ECG application allows users to take an electrocardiogram, measuring the electrical pulses of your heart. Irregular heart rate notifications do not require an active ECG to be taken. The watch will analyze heart rate readings continuously in the background and trigger an alert if something seems off.

Finally, Apple says watchOS 6.2 includes a bug fix that could affect music playback when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity.

Here are the full release notes for watchOS 6.2, which is rolling out now:

watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

Introduces in-app purchases for Apple Watch apps

Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to

Bluetooth connectivity

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 6.2, you can open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap General then Software Update. You can also update directly from your Apple Watch by opening the Settings app and tapping General then Software Update.

Apple is also releasing watchOS 5.3.6 today for people using an Apple Watch with an iPhone not capable of running iOS 13.

