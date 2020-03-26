Apple extends Final Cut Pro X free trial & offers new Logic Pro X trial for those at home

Apple today extended free trials for Final Cut Pro X while offering a new free trial for the first time for Logic Pro X customers worldwide.

The timely release of the new free trials will certainly help creatives and students that are forced to work and learn from home due to COVID-19 precautions.

For Final Cut Pro X, Apple is extending the previous 30-day free trial to 90 days to let anyone try out the video production suite that sells for $299 US. Even customers that are currently on a trial will be able to download the new version for an additional 90 days. Apple will offer the same 90-day trial for Logic Pro X customers, which is entirely new for the audio suite that normally sells for $199 US.

You can download the free trial of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X from Apple’s website (the Logic Pro X trial will be available in the coming days).

