iMovie is now ready for Apple’s new Magic Keyboard and trackpad for iPad Pro

Apple has updated iMovie for iPadOS with new features including mouse and trackpad support, new keyboard shortcuts, more image format, and more. The new version also prepares Apple’s video editing app for the upcoming Magic Keyboard accessory for iPad Pro.

New features

Here’s what’s new in version 2.2.9:

• Use iMovie on iPad with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to create movies and trailers (requires iPadOS 13.4) • Use keyboard shortcuts to toggle between the five inspector modes when a clip is selected: Action, Speed adjustments, Volume, Titles, and Filters • Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly rotate video 90-degrees clockwise or counterclockwise • Tap the Download All button at the top of the soundtracks list to download all bundled soundtracks at once • Add PNG, GIF, TIFF, and BMP files to your movie • Performance and stability improvements

iPad cursor support

Apple first introduced cursor support in iOS 13.0 in September 2019 as an accessibility feature that could be manually enabled. Starting with iOS 13.4 released in March 2020, all iPads now support mouse and trackpad cursors throughout the system by default.

The new Magic Keyboard accessory for iPad Pro will be Apple’s first keyboard accessory that includes a built-in trackpad. Logitech is also releasing a trackpad keyboard for other iPad models.

Magic Keyboard will work with 2018 and 2020 model iPad Pros, although the new product won’t be released before May. Apple recently debuted new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with LiDAR sensors for greatly improved augmented reality experiences, twice as much base storage, and more memory for multitasking.

The new version of iMovie is available now on the App Store.

