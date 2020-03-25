How much is your iPad Pro worth right now?

The new 2020 iPad Pro has arrived, and while it might not be a major upgrade over the 2018 model, some might think its improved camera is essential! If you’re looking to upgrade to the latest model, you probably have an older iPad to trade in. Here’s what you need to know about trading in your iPad to maximize how much you’ll get to put toward a new 2020 model…

How much is your iPad Pro worth?

The iPad Pro is worth between $80 and $500+, depending on the generation, screen size you trade in, the storage size, its condition, and whether or not you will take store credit.

How to check your iPad Pro’s trade in value

Since the iPad Pro is already several years old, its trade in value obviously isn’t going to be quite retail. iPads do tend to hold their value better than all other laptops, however. It’s impossible to get MSRP for your old iPad. New iPads are launched all the time, so it’s inevitable that previous models lose some amount of value.

But you can still find some decent trade in values across the web. It wouldn’t do much good for us to share and compare all of the exact dollar amounts in this post (since they’re always changing), but here’s a quick list of trade in sites that can tell how much you can get for your iPad Pro right now:

If you want to do the work of selling your iPad Pro yourself, you’ll probably be able to get a little bit more than any of these trade in programs are able to offer, which is something we explain in our guide.

Latest iPad Pro trade in values for March 2020

We go through some of the top trade in sites every single month to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade in values for various iPad Pros for March 2020:

Interestingly, Apple is only offering up to $480 for various iPad Pro models, while our Apple device trade in partner is offering $500 for the top end 12.9-inch 3rd generation model. Also, our trade in partner is one of the only places that allows you trade in Apple Smart Keyboard accessories for iPad Pro 3rd gen.

Learn more

You can read about your various options for trading in and selling your iPad Pro in our full ultimate guide. There, you’ll also find even more options for trading in your iPad Pro to get the max value possible.

