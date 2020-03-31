Today’s best deals include the first discount on the new Mac mini, plus Apple’s official iPhone Smart Battery Cases are on sale, and MacBook Pros are discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple’s 2020 Mac mini sees first price cut

B&H is currently offering the recently-refreshed entry-level Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $699. Typically selling for $799, today’s offer saves you $100, marks the first discount we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Having just been released earlier in the month, Apple recently altered its 2018 Mac mini lineup by bumping up the entry-level model to 256GB of storage. Also on sale today, B&H is offering the previous 128GB configuration of Mac mini for $649.

Official Smart Battery Cases for iPhone on sale

Amazon offers Apple’s iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case in black for $99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $129 direct from Apple and today’s deal matches the previous Amazon all-time low. Apple’s Smart Battery Case delivers up to 50% longer battery life for your iPhone 11. Hit this page for more from $65.

MacBook Pro without Touch Bar is $680

Today only, Woot offers the 2017 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar from $680. For comparison, it has an original list price of $1,299. Today’s deal matches our previous refurbished mention.

Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. This is a nice way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad and more. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

