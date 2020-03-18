Apple updates Mac mini with double the storage

Apple has updated the Mac mini today alongside the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

The MacBook Air got a nice update today with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard that the 16-inch MacBook Pro got at the end of last year, and bump in the storage of the standard configurations from 128GB to 256GB.

In a small paragraph at the end of the MacBook Air announcement, Apple highlights that the Mac mini is also getting its storage doubled for the standard configurations. The $799 Mac mini now comes with 256GB of SSD storage and the $1,099 config starts with 512GB.

Whether they are using it as a desktop computer, a music and movie storage hub for the family, or as a code compile server for Xcode, customers love Mac mini. The standard configurations of Mac mini now come with double the storage capacity. The $799 configuration now comes standard with 256GB, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage, and every Mac mini is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The updated Mac mini is available from Apple now.

As for the new iPad Pro, it features a new rear camera array with LiDAR, new A12Z processor, and there’s the new optional Magic Keyboard accessory that includes a trackpad.

