The Spotify Kids iOS and Android app has now launched in the US after its debut in Ireland and gradual rollout to selected other countries.

This is a standalone app, but linked to a Spotify Premium Family account. The idea is that kids get a protected environment, and parents don’t have their own music recommendations influenced by stuff their kids listen to …

The app offers three forms of protection compared to the standard one:

No ads of any kind

All content is human-curated as suitable for children

COPPA-compliant privacy protection

Here’s what Spotify has to say about it:

Introduce your child to a playground of sound with the all new Spotify Kids app. Exclusively available with your Spotify Premium Family subscription. With Spotify Kids, your child can: Explore audio with you or on their own

Enjoy kid-friendly audio handpicked for them

Soundtrack their day – from play time to story time Designed for the next generation of listeners, Spotify Kids is an easy and fun way for children to explore the world of sound, on their own or with their family. You’re in charge. With Spotify Kids, it’s easy to decide what your child hears. You can switch anytime between tracks and playlists chosen for younger kids or for older kids. Audio for them, peace of mind for you. All content in the app has been handpicked by our editors to be family friendly and fun for kids to explore.

To make it available for your kids, you need to download the app on their device and set up a Kids account, which requires your Spotify Premium Family account details.

Spotify Kids is a free download from the App Store.

Earlier this month, it was found that ‘Hey Spotify’ voice activation is in testing.

Code discovered in the Spotify app indicates that it may soon be able to respond to a “Hey Spotify” command. That would enable it to do similar things to Siri with Apple Music, like play a specific song, album, artist, or playlist without the need for touch input first.

