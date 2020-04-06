CBS using FaceTime to create new episode of drama ‘All Rise’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Apple technology and hardware continues to be a reliable solution for entertainment creators working from home amid the COVID-19 shutdown. Now, CBS has announced that it will use FaceTime and other video conferencing platforms to create a virtual episode of its “All Rise” drama series.

As reported by The Verge, “All Rise” will use FaceTime, Zoom, and Cisco’s WebEx to create a new episode of the series while working from home and practicing social distancing. With all production taking place remotely and over services like FaceTime, producers will create backgrounds using visual effects.

The series is in its first year and is a courthouse drama based in Los Angeles. This specific episode will feature “characters dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules, and how the coronavirus pandemic affects the criminal justice system there.”

The episode is currently set to air on May 4 on CBS, the company says.

In addition to filming the actors in their homes, a cinematographer will shoot (from a vehicle) footage of the deserted streets in and around Los Angeles. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct the episode, which is currently being written and will air on May 4th at 9PM ET on CBS.

Apple hardware and services have become a tentpole of remote broadcasting setups recently. Last month, we took a look at how Conan O’Brien is using an iPhone to shoot his TBS show. Meanwhile, Al Roker showcased his backyard “Today Show” setup on Instagram, powered by two iPhones and an iPad Pro.

Also worth noting: back in 2015, an entire episode of Modern Family took place on a MacBook, with characters using FaceTime, iMessage, and other services to communicate.

