Stacktrace Podcast 078: “An XPC festival”

John and Rambo take a spontaneous deep-dive into XPC and the pros and cons of using it to modularize a Mac app. Also, what can be learned from looking at old code, comments on the latest Apple rumors, and designing a delicious dinner.

