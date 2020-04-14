Today’s best deals include up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro, plus deals on HomePod, and an Alpine CarPlay Receiver. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro $300 off

Today you can save upward of $300 off Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, headlined by a certified refurbished Wi-Fi 64GB model direct from Apple at $699. A one-year warranty is included with purchase. That’s the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you prefer new condition, hop over to Amazon where various models are being discounted by up to $219.

HomePod on sale from $205

Trusted Seller Other World Computer offers Apple’s HomePod from $205. These are new and open-box models complete with all original accessories. You’d typically pay $299 for these speakers, which is down from the original $349 price tag. This is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full one-year warranty with purchase on this open-box model.

Alpine CarPlay Receiver is $400, today only

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Alpine CarPlay and Android Auto 7-inch Receiver for $400. Today’s deal is down $200 from the regular going rate at retailers like Crutchfield and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Notable features here include a 7-inch display with support for both Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto systems. You’ll be able to access all of the best features from both software platforms, ensuring that you can access all of the best features while driving safely.

