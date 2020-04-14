Satechi launches direct-connect USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods

Satechi is out today with a compact wireless charging dock for AirPods and AirPods Pro designed to work seamlessly with your MacBook, iPad Pro, or other devices with USB-C. It has a direct-connect design removing cables from your desktop and a finish to match your Apple devices.

Satechi released a direct-connect Apple Watch USB-C charger at the end of last year and the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods arrives with a matching sleek aluminum design in a space gray and white finish.

It works with AirPods Pro as well as the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. One thing to keep in mind, it looks like this Wireless AirPods charger does block both of the USB-C ports on MacBooks even though it uses just one. That might not be a deal-breaker for many but it’s something to consider. Other details include a max output of 5W and a one-year warranty.

Satechi’s USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods is available for pre-order now priced at $29.99 with the device shipping to customers in May. As a launch special, the company is offering a $5 discount with code “AIRPODS” at checkout until April 20th.

As we mentioned last week, Satechi is also donating 5% of all sales to Project C.U.R.E. to aid with coronavirus relief efforts and highlighting a mix of its products in a “Work From Home” collection.

If you’re looking for a multi-device charger that works with AirPods, Satechi also has its Trio Wireless Charging Pad that comes can simultaneously power up iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It comes in a space gray and black finish.

