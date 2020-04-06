Satechi, Nomad, mophie, Twelve South, and more highlight work from home gear, donate to COVID-19 relief

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues we’re seeing companies from all industries, including Apple accessory makers, support relief efforts from converting operations to make masks to sharing a cut of sales with non-profits. Apple itself has donated millions of masks as well as donating financial support. And as many have shifted to home offices we’re seeing popular Apple accessory makers like Nomad, Satechi, mophie/ZAGG, Twelve South, and more highlight some of their most helpful work from home gear.

Back in March, Nomad announced that it was shifting its operations to produce face masks. It started taking orders right away and will donate any profits to COVID-19 relief.

Meanwhile, Satechi is donating 5% of all sales through its website to Project C.U.R.E. This non-profit works with local communities in the US and around the world to strengthen health systems by donating necessary medical supplies. In an update, Tim Cook shared this weekend it has now donated more than 20 million masks and is making custom face shields for the medical community.

Along with the pandemic relief efforts, Satechi, Nomad, and other popular Apple accessory-focused companies are highlighting tech gear to make working from home more seamless.

Satechi

Satechi has picked 12 of its Apple accessories for its “Work From Home” collection. Here are three of our top picks:

The 108W USB-C Desktop Charger (reviewed) features 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports. It outputs 90W from the main USB-C port with 18W out of the second one. You also get an additional 12W combined from the 2 USB-A ports for even more convenience. It sells for $79.99.

The Trio Wireless Charging Pad offers a simple and clean multi-device wireless charging setup. It features USB-C for the power input.

The Bluetooth Extended Keypad is an easy way to get back the functionality you’re used to having at the office if you’re now working from your MacBook. This Bluetooth numpad comes in silver/white or space gray/black and runs $44.99.

Nomad

Nomad has included a handful of its Apple accessories in a Work From Home collection. Some of the most compelling are the wireless chargers like the Base Station that features a leather and aluminum design that can power up five devices at once and is priced at $149.95.

Another great option is the Base Station Stand (reviewed) comes in at $99.95. After testing it out, my colleague Chance Miller called it his “favorite wireless charging stand” he’s used.

Nomad also features its leather mousepads and universal cables built with Kevlar.

ZAGG/mophie

ZAGG and mophie have some solid options with mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad, convertible wireless charging stand, and ZAGG Slim Book Go keyboard case for the iPad Pro.

Another one of ZAGG’s brands, iFrogz has a pair of ANC headphones that boast 30 hours of battery life, built-in mic, and foldable design for just $99. Those could be a great fit for those who could use the noise cancelation without spending $250 on AirPods Pro or other similarly priced options from Bose, Sony, etc.

OtterBox

One product from OtterBox that could prove useful while working from home is the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System. The modular setup allows users to charge up to three of the portable batteries at once on a single base. And each 5,000mAh OtterSpot features USB-C input/output as well as wireless charging.

OtterBox also highlights its rugged cables and glass screen protectors.

Twelve South

Twelve South has dozen of its Apple accessories highlighted in its work from home collection and is also discounting all of them.

Some of our top picks include the Curve MacBook Stand, HiRise Wireless charger that works in a stand or pad orientation, Fermata headphone charging stand, and the Inspire [mac candle No2].

Check out all of the accessories in Twelve South’s work from home collection here.

Belkin

Belkin’s work from home highlights include “Remote But Still Connected” and “Homeschool Heroes” sections.

The company is promoting two dozen products ranging from its Linksys Wi-Fi 6 routers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, Boost Up Wireless Chargers, to Gel Wrist Pads.

You can check out the full range of work from home products Belkin has highlighted here.

