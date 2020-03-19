Tim Cook says Apple making ‘substantial donation’ including medical supplies to Italy amid COVID-19

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that Apple is making a substantial donation of medical supplies and more to Protezione Civile in Italy. This comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Italy incredibly hard by the virus.

Cook announced the donation on Twitter this morning:

It’s never been more important to support each other. We’re making a substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers working tirelessly to protect & save lives. Vicini all’

And yesterday, Cook took to Twitter to announce that Apple would be donating to the “Silicon Valley Strong” relief efforts:

Silicon Valley is our home and we know the coming weeks will bring untold challenges for the many small businesses in our community. We are supporting #SiliconValleyStrong to help our neighbors get through these unprecedented times

Apple has already donated more than $15 million to COVID-19 relief efforts around the world. The company is also matching employee donations two-to-one, while Apple Stores outside of China are closed until further notice. Apple has also switched WWDC to an online-only format for 2020, and opened a dedicated coronavirus spotlight on Apple News.

