Apple News launches Coronavirus Special Coverage with curated stories and resources

The COVID-19 virus continues to spread across the United States and other countries, and Apple News is collecting important stories and resources to inform and prepare readers for the coronavirus.

The new dedicated Special Coverage Coronavirus section in Apple News Spotlight includes the latest updates from CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times.

The section also promotes general health stories relevant to coronavirus preparation including tips on hand washing, disinfect cleaners that can kill the virus, and how to prepare for self-quarantining.

Readers can also find informative graphics include maps of where the virus has reached around the globe, sourced from Johns Hopkins, and recommended resources from the CDC, State Department, and more.

Apple News has experience creating special event coverage with national elections and other high profile events, although this is the first time the service has needed to follow a health crisis.

Find the new Special Coverage Coronavirus section in Apple News Spotlight for free.

