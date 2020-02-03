Apple News calls its special 2020 presidential election coverage ‘the most comprehensive resource’

Apple News has launched a special hub for 2020 presidential election coverage that’s curated from “dozens of trusted news sources” and designed for readers from “all political viewpoints.” It includes guides for candidates and hot topics, real-time election results, live streaming of debates, special features, and more.

Apple detailed the new 2020 US presidential election coverage on Apple News in a Newsroom post:

Apple today introduced special coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, curated by Apple News and featuring reliable news, information and data throughout the election from dozens of trusted news sources. Apple News 2020 election coverage is the most comprehensive resource available, with reporting and analysis from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today and others.

Different types of content will include guides, special features, real-time election results, trending news from many sources, and more for “readers from all political viewpoints.”

Apple News 2020 election coverage includes a series of curated guides, special features and resources. Readers from all political viewpoints get one convenient place to access reliable election information throughout the year, stay informed about the issues and follow major election moments — including the debates, Super Tuesday, Democratic and Republican conventions, election night and the 2021 presidential inauguration — in real time.

The special coverage is live now in the Apple News app (doesn’t require an Apple News+ subscription). You can find it from the Today tab or the Following tab at the bottom of Apple News.

In addition to trending news, you’ll find a guide to each candidate, resources looking at each of the most popular topics, a news literacy guide looking to help prevent fake news, and more.

Apple News and the TV app will be offering live streaming of the Democratic debate on February 7th via ABC News and also offer “up-to-the-moment analysis from FiveThirtyEight and real-time updates from a variety of news outlets.”

Finally, Apple notes the special election coverage is just available for those in the US running iOS 13.3 or macOS 10.15.2.

