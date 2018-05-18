Apple News features Royal Wedding coverage with special tab for UK users

Apple News is featuring a special ‘Royal Wedding’ tab ahead of the big event tomorrow. Interestingly, the News app has actually changed the name of the second Spotlight tab to highlight the time-sensitive event.

Despite international attention, this tab appears to be showing for UK users only at the moment. Devices set to the US region are still seeing the normal Spotlight news items.

The Royal Wedding tab is appropriately themed with royal red and gold colors. The feed features various news stories relating to the wedding from outlets, although nothing appears to be exclusive.

There is definitely some human oversight from the Apple News editorial team in how these content blocks have been arranged, though. There is a section for backstory, a rundown of the Markle family, and more.

There’s also an itinerary of events for Saturday, with the ‘Order of Service’ showing what’s happening with localized times. We expect that Apple will continually update this tab in the morning.

Apple News is only available in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia as Apple has a team of content editors controlling what gets highlighted in the main views. The ‘For You’ tab is mostly algorithmic but things like Top Stories and featured videos are often chosen by real people. This ‘Royal Wedding’ tab is clearly a product of a human touch.

Apple News has been experimenting with more editorial features in recent months, with special Olympics coverage, exclusive book excerpts, and even funding some video content. Apple is prepping a premium subscription service similar to Apple Music, for a la carte access to magazines and news publications.

