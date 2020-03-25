Tim Cook says Apple has sourced and donated 10M masks to US medical workers

Over the weekend, US Vice President Mike Pence said that Apple had donated over 6 million N95 masks to health professionals in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press conference yesterday, Pence upped that to 9 million, and now Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to offer more details.

In a video posted on Twitter this afternoon, Cook said that Apple so far has sourced, procured, and donated 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States. This also offers more clarity on where these masks are coming from.

While Pence said that these masks were already in possession by Apple, Cook’s statement means that Apple is relying on its operations team to source these masks. Cook said in the video:

I’m working from home like I know many of you are doing, and I just wanted to take a moment to encourage you to do what the experts are suggesting that we all do. To stay at home whenever possible, and when not possible, make sure you’re placing 6 feet of distance between you and anyone else out there. I’m also very pleased to tell you this morning that Apple has sourced, procured, and is donating 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States. These people deserve our debt of gratitude for all of the work they’re doing on the frontlines. I also want to take a moment this morning to recognize the people that we’re all counting on to work. From the warehouse workers to the delivery people to the people who are stocking the shelves at our local supermarkets and pharmacies, these people also deserve our debt of gratitude. It’s in these toughest times that we show our greatest strength, and I know that we’ll rise to the occasion.

Meanwhile, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards says that he has spoken with Tim Cook, and that Apple is donating 100,000 N95 masks to the state.

You can watch the full video below.

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

.@LouisianaGov says he has talked to Apple chief Tim Cook, who says Apple will donate 100,000 N95 masks to Louisiana. #lalege #lagov — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) March 25, 2020

