Nomad is best known for its iPhone cases, cables, and chargers, but is now diverting resources into the production of medical masks to help with the fight against the coronavirus. It is doing this on a nonprofit basis.

The company says that its robust supply chain makes it ideally placed to get the masks made and shipped to where they are most needed…

The company made the announcement on its website.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the medical supply chain for critical supplies has been pushed beyond capacity. In response to sudden and unprecedented need, Nomad has reprioritized our operations to provide medical supplies, like face masks, to those fighting this pandemic. We’re beginning to take orders today. Any profit from this operation will be donated to fight against COVID-19.

It already has three-layer masks available. These are not N95 ones, but are still useful in lower-contact situations.

We currently have face masks available. Medical professionals around the world have found these effective in reducing transmission. These are not N95 respirators […] Fluid resistant and provides the wearer protection against large droplets, splashes, or sprays of bodily or other hazardous fluids. Protects the patient from the wearer’s respiratory emissions. We advise using these masks in lower contact situations until they are officially FDA approved […] At Nomad, we have a robust global supply chain and an agile, committed team that can rapidly switch gears. We design our products here in California, manufacture them in China, and ship from our warehouse in Hong Kong to over a hundred countries worldwide. We do this 365 days a year, by truck, plane, and boat. Right now we believe the single best thing we can do is to assist in the distribution of much-needed supplies around the world to aid those on the frontlines of flattening the curve: nurses, doctors, and first responders.

Nomad says medical professionals will have first call on the masks, followed by first responders and then essential businesses.

The company is also inviting people to donate to fund mask production in higher volumes.

As a small e-commerce company, we wish we could help everyone, but we also have limited resources. If we can come together and raise money quickly, we can immediately ship masks to those that need them most. $5 donation = 12 masks $10 donation = 25 masks $15 donation = 37 masks $20 donation = 50 masks



Apple recently announced that it is donating millions of N95 masks to health professionals in the US and Europe. The company is likely taking the same approach: using its supply-chain sources to divert some production capacity into masks.

